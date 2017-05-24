Congress hearings show no Trump campaign-Russia collusion - White House official

World

Congress hearings show no Trump campaign-Russia collusion - White House official

Hearings in the Senate and House of Representatives on Tuesday showed there is no evidence of collusion between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia and that President Donald Trump never jeopardized intelligence sources, a White House spokesman said.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump stops to give a thumbs up as he departs the White House to embark on a trip to the Middle East and Europe, in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON: Hearings in the Senate and House of Representatives on Tuesday showed there is no evidence of collusion between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia and that President Donald Trump never jeopardized intelligence sources, a White House spokesman said.

"This morning's hearings back up what we've been saying all along: that despite a year of investigation there is still no evidence of any Russia-Trump collusion," a White House spokesman said on condition of anonymity. The spokesman said the hearings also showed Trump "never jeopardized intelligence sources or sharing."

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Source: Reuters