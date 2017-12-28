Couple and 2 children found dead in New York basement with throats slashed: Reports

TROY, United States: A couple and two children were found dead with their throats slashed on Tuesday (Dec 26) in what police have described as an act of "savagery", local reports said.

The same-sex couple, aged 36 and 22, and the older woman's 11-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter were found in a basement apartment in the Lansingburgh neighbourhood in Troy, New York. Numerous sources claimed that all four victims were found bound, with their throats gagged, according to American daily newspaper Times Union.

The case has been classified as a "possible quadruple homicide" by the police. Police added that the family may have been targeted, but a motive remains unclear.

“I have not seen savagery like this," said Troy police chief James Tedesco, as quoted by the Times Union. “Only a person of savagery would do something like this. Nobody that’s been involved in this case is going to forget this.”

He added that there were "indications at the crime scene that this was not a random act" and appealed for the public to come forward with more information if they had any knowledge about what had happened.

Troy police captain Dan DeWolf told CNN affiliate WTEN that he believes the deaths are an isolated incident, but urged residents to remain cautious as detectives scour the scene and interview victims' relatives.

According to the Times Union, the building's property manager found the bodies on Tuesday after concerned relatives informed him that their calls to the property went unanswered.

A pastor from a church in Troy stated that an older son was not home when the killings took place.

Tedesco called the crime "the worst we have experienced".

The New York Post cited Troy city councilman Mark McGrath as saying that residents should remain aware of their surroundings and be vigilant until all the facts come out.

“The brutal, horrific nature of the crime suggests that this is someone who is psychopathic at the very least,” he added.