Couple stoned to death in north Mali by 'Islamists': Official

BAMAKO: An unmarried couple were stoned to death in public in northeast Mali by extremists, the first such known occurrence since 2012, local officials told AFP on Wednesday (May 17).

"The Islamists dug two holes where they put the man and the woman who lived maritally without being married," said a local official about the incident. "They were stoned to death."

The stoning happened in Taghlit, close to Aguelhok in the Kidal region, and the same source told AFP that members of the public were invited to take part.

"Four people threw stones at them until they died," they said.

Another local official confirmed the information, saying the extremists had accused the unmarried couple of violating "Islamic law", which requires punishment by stoning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Northern Mali fell to militant groups linked to Al-Qaeda in March 2012, and although they were driven out of key towns by a French-led military intervention the following year, they have regrouped and now have spread further south.

During their brief control of key towns in the vast north, militant groups imposed a version of Sharia law which forced women to wear veils and set whipping and stoning as punishment for transgressions.

In July 2012, the Ansar Dine group stoned a couple in public in Aguelhok who they accused of having children outside marriage.