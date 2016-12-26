Crew aboard the ISS shares holiday message and what their Christmas meal will be

WASHINGTON: NASA released a message from the crew aboard the International Space Station sharing what Christmas meant to them as they flew above Earth on Sunday (Dec 25).

Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough said that the holiday was about family and giving.

"We always travel typically to meet up with our family because we're dispersed all over the country. We go home to Georgia quite a bit or Florida or sometimes Colorado to meet up with all of our immediate and distant family members.



"Always a great time just to get together and share with each other. This season is typically thought of is all about getting things around Christmas but we in our family we try to think of it as the giving aspect giving of our many talents and of our resources and of our time to others less fortunate. It's also a season that I love," Kimbrough said.

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who is on her third long-duration mission to the ISS said that being able to look at the planet Earth has given her a different perspective Christmas.

"Obviously friends and family are important to all of us," Whitson said. "There is another very important aspect of being on ISIS and that's seeing the planet as a whole.



"And it actually reinforces I think that the fact that we should live as one people and strive for peace."

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency talked about getting together with his family that included 25 cousins

"This year I won't be able to be there of course but I think I'll talk to them. I'll try to give them a call and catchup as much as I can and make the most of this opportunity to look at the earth reflect about what Christmas means to us as individuals, to the world in general.



"And and I think we'll we'll have we'll have a good time on board ISS and share a Christmas meal together," Pesquet said.

The crew members also discussed what their Christmas meal will be aboard the International Space Station.

Pesquet said that he had a special meal prepared by French chefs that included chicken supreme with morel, ox tongue and gingerbread. He said that the meal used ingredients that his grandmother used to cook and will give him a trip down memory lane.

Whitson and Kimbrough mentioned other packed meals and drinks they will enjoy include hot cocoa and turkey with cornbread stuffing.