Croatia's finance minister narrowly survives no-confidence vote

ZAGREB: Croatia's Finance Minister Zdravko Maric narrowly survived a no-confidence vote on Thursday, leaving it unclear if conservative Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic will manage to reshuffle his cabinet after the collapse of the coalition.

The opposition and Plenkovic's former partner in the ruling coalition, the centre-right Most ("Bridge") party, mustered 75 votes against Maric, one short of the 76 votes needed in the 151-seat parliament.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Toby Chopra)