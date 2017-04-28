Croatia's junior government coalition partner 'Most' to leave cabinet

The junior partner in Croatia's ruling centre-right coalition will leave the cabinet, the leader of the Most ("Bridge") party and parliamentary speaker Bozo Petrov said on Friday.

"Our four ministers will resign later today. By this we show that our primary goal is not keeping posts, but to prevent a constitutional crisis. We show responsibility towards citizens," Petrov said.

