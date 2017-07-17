Croatian firefighters struggle to control blaze near Split

ZAGREB: Croatian firefighters battled for a second day to try and control a raging forest fire along the Adriatic coast that has destroyed or damaged several buildings in villages located around the city of Split.

Local media reported that the blaze, which started shortly after midnight, has spread across 20 km and is threatening the villages of Srinjine, Sitno Gornje and Sitno Donje.

Two houses were completely burnt, while firefighters prevented a local church from being damaged by extinguishing the flames heading towards the building.

State news agency Hina reported that electricity and water supplies have been hit in the affected area, while several local roads were closed.

Several hundred firefighters are struggling to bring the blaze under control in an area covered by pine forest and scrubland. However, their work is being hampered as a strong northerly wind is preventing the use of firefighting planes.

Smaller fires are also being tackled in other places.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Pritha Sarkar)