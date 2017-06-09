Cyprus peace talks to resume in Geneva on June 28 - UN

Peace talks on divided Cyprus are to resume in Geneva on June 28, the United Nations said on Friday, ending a stalemate on procedure which had threatened to derail two years of negotiations.

Talks between Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had stalled last month in disagreement over the modalities of a conference in Geneva including Britain, Turkey and Greece and which would address security issues on a post-settlement Cyprus.

Both leaders met with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday in New York and agreed to resume talks.

They will both travel to Geneva for the negotiations later this month, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Friday, along with Greece, Turkey and Britain as guarantor powers, and the European Union as an observer.

Cyprus was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974, triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup.

Security issues related to the presence of up to 30,000 troops in the breakaway north of the island are a key sticking point in talks. Greek Cypriots perceive their ongoing presence post-settlement as a threat, while Turkish Cypriots say the troops are necessary for their security

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Bernadette Baum)