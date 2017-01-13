Cyprus talks to resume on Jan 18, UN hopes for 'last effort'

GENEVA: Talks to resolve the decades-old division of Cyprus ended without agreement on Thursday but with a plan for officials to reconvene on Jan. 18 to tackle the thorny security question, before a fresh attempt to forge a political deal.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Reuters he was confident that the participants were determined to make a "last effort" to find a solution. There was no precise date set for the guarantors of the process - the Greek, Turkish and British foreign ministers - to meet again.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, Michele Kambas, Tom Miles, Marina Depetris and Stephanie Nebehay)