Czech ANO party keeps big lead before October election - Median poll

PRAGUE: The ANO party of Czech billionaire Andrej Babis maintained a strong lead ahead of national elections on Oct. 20-21 with support of 27.0 percent, a poll by the Median agency showed on Friday.

In the survey, conducted throughout September, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's Social Democrats came out second with 13.5 percent, ahead of the Communist Party at 12.5 percent.

Eight parties would cross the 5 percent threshold required for parliamentary representation, the survey showed.

