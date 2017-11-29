Czech election winner Babis says his cabinet to take power before Dec EU summit

Czech ANO party leader Andrej Babis said on Tuesday President Milos Zeman would appoint his minority cabinet on Dec. 13, in time for Babis to take part in the Dec. 14-15 European Union summit as the country's new prime minister.

PRAGUE: Czech ANO party leader Andrej Babis said on Tuesday President Milos Zeman would appoint his minority cabinet on Dec. 13, in time for Babis to take part in the Dec. 14-15 European Union summit as the country's new prime minister.

Babis said after meeting Zeman that he had not yet secured backing for his cabinet in the lower house of parliament, where ANO has 78 out of 200 seats and other parties have so far rejected joining or backing Babis's administration.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Larry King)