Czech Finance Minister Babis says proposes Pilny as his replacement

Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday he had proposed the lower house's economy committee chief Ivan Pilny as his replacement.

PRAGUE: Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday he had proposed the lower house's economy committee chief Ivan Pilny as his replacement.

Babis said he hoped Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka would accept the nomination, which would end a row between Babis's ANO party and Sobotka's Social Democrats.

Sobotka has demanded that Babis leave the cabinet due to questions over his past tax operations. Babis has denied any wrongdoing.

Pilny, a member of ANO, is a former head of Microsoft's Czech operations.

Sobotka said on Twitter he would meet Pilny on Wednesday afternoon and announce his decision afterwards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Jan Lopatka)