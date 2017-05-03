Czech PM's party does not support early election - caucus head

The Czech ruling Social Democratic party's leadership group does not support holding an early election after Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's surprise decision for the cabinet to resign, the head of the party's caucus, Roman Sklenak, said on Wednesday.

Sobotka announced on Tuesday the cabinet would resign to resolve a dispute with his finance minister, ending a three-party government less than six months before scheduled national polls.

The other two parties have also spoken against a snap election.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet)