Czech PM Sobotka says will run Industry Ministry temporarily
- Posted 24 Feb 2017 01:05
PRAGUE: Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Thursday he would be in charge of the Industry Ministry until a new minister is chosen in several weeks.
He needs to find a replacement for Jan Mladek, whom he dismissed on Monday for what he said was a failure to secure competitive prices for mobile phone customers.
Sobotka said he would pick the new minister only after his Social Democratic party's congress on March 9-10.
The dismissal came less than eight months ahead of an election due in October.
President Milos Zeman officially removes and appoints ministers under the constitution, upon a proposal by the prime minister. Sobotka said Zeman accepted his proposal to remove Mladek and to put himself in charge on a temporary basis.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jan Lopatka)
- Reuters