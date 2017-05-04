Czech PM Sobotka will not hand in cabinet's resignation on Thursday - spokesman

Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka will not deliver his cabinet's resignation to the president on Thursday, but his plan to resign in mid-May still stands, government spokesman said.

Sobotka will inform President Milos Zeman about the situation in the governing coalition and will set a date for when he will formally tender the resignation, most likely after Zeman's return from China in the second half of May, Martin Ayrer said.

Czech coalition parties on Wednesday sought to avoid a snap election and find a way to steer the country towards a scheduled vote in October after Sobotka's shock resignation announcement.

