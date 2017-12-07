Czech president appoints Andrej Babis as new prime minister

PRAGUE: Czech ANO party leader Andrej Babis was appointed as the country's new prime minister on Wednesday following an election his party won in October.

President Milos Zeman appointed the billionaire businessman Babis, although he has so far not secured parliamentary backing for his one-party minority cabinet and faces an uncertain confidence vote to be held by mid-January.

The full cabinet will be appointed and take power on Dec. 13, allowing Babis to take part in a European Union leaders' summit the following day.

