Czech president appoints Babis-led minority cabinet

Czech President Milos Zeman appointed a minority cabinet led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Wednesday, handing power to a new administration after a national election in October.

PRAGUE: Czech President Milos Zeman appointed a minority cabinet led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Wednesday, handing power to a new administration after a national election in October.

The cabinet, formed by Babis's ANO party and including non-partisan ministers, has so far failed to secure a parliamentary majority for a confidence vote to be held in January.

But it now takes office, and Babis will represent the country at a European Union summit on Thursday and Friday.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by John Stonestreet)