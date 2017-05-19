Czech president to accept nomination of new finance minister - spokesman

Czech President does not have objections to former Microsoft executive Ivan Pilny becoming the new finance minister and the appointment can be expected next week, the president's spokesman said on Twitter on Friday.

The agreement ends a row between the president and Social Democrat Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, who has battled to oust current Finance Minister Andrej Babis due to questions over his past tax dealings and his influence over coverage of opponents in a newspaper he owned.

Babis, head of the ANO party, denied any wrongdoing and refused to leave on his own. The president took his side and both asked for Sobotka to leave instead. But Babis eventually backed off and proposed Pilny, 72, as his replacement this week.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)