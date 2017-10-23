Czech president to ask election winner Babis to lead govt talks

Czech President Milos Zeman will ask election winner Andrej Babis next week to begin leading talks on forming a new government, Babis said on Monday after the two met.

LANY, Czech Republic: Czech President Milos Zeman will ask election winner Andrej Babis next week to begin leading talks on forming a new government, Babis said on Monday after the two met.

Based on tradition, the president asks the leader of the winning party lead government talks before formally appointing a prime minister.

Billionaire businessman Babis's ANO party won 29.6 percent of the vote in a parliamentary election over the weekend, but may struggle to find willing coalition partners due to pending police charges of fraud against Babis. He denies any wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Robert Muller, Writing by Jason Hovet, Editing by Angus MacSwan)