Czech president will replace finance minister on Wednesday, ending government row

PRAGUE: Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint Ivan Pilny as the new finance minister on May 24, the president's spokesman said on Tuesday.

The former Microsoft executive will replace Andrej Babis, whose dismissal, demanded by Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, had sparked a row in the central-left government.

The appointment of Pilny ends the conflict, allowing the three-party cabinet rule until an election in October.

