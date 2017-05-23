Czech president will replace finance minister on Wednesday, ending government row

Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint Ivan Pilny as the new finance minister on May 24, the president's spokesman said on Tuesday.

Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman speaks during the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, China May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool

PRAGUE: Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint Ivan Pilny as the new finance minister on May 24, the president's spokesman said on Tuesday.

The former Microsoft executive will replace Andrej Babis, whose dismissal, demanded by Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, had sparked a row in the central-left government.]

The appointment of Pilny ends the conflict, allowing the three-party cabinet rule until an election in October.

