Czech voters expected to hand power to billionaire businessman Babis

PRAGUE: Czech officials tallied votes on Saturday in a parliamentary election likely to bring a billionaire businessman to power on promises to cut taxes, weed out political corruption and stand firm against immigration.

Andrej Babis's ANO party held a narrowing double-digit lead in opinion polls going into the two-day vote.

Polling stations closed at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) on Saturday. The first projections were expected around an hour later, and results from most voting stations should be counted by late afternoon.

The country of 10.6 million has enjoyed rapid growth, a balanced budget and the lowest unemployment in the European Union, but voters have grown tired of traditional political players, giving rise to Babis and other protest groups.

As many as nine parties had a chance of winning seats in the 200-member lower house, possibly complicating coalition-building.

ANO has maintained its rhetoric of opposition to the ruling system despite serving in the outgoing government along with Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's centre-left Social Democrats and the centrist Christian Democrats.

Babis has taken a tough line against further European Union integration, accepting refugees and adoption of the euro, raising the prospect he may join Hungary and Poland on a collision course with the bloc.

His swipes at Brussels play well with eurosceptic Czechs and although immigration to the Czech Republic is virtually non-existent, fear of it has played a part in campaigning, with most parties taking a similar tough stance.

However, Babis also praises EU membership and doesn't share the relatively illiberal ideology seen in governments in Budapest and Warsaw.

Babis has maintained his popularity despite accusations of conflicts of interest related to his food, chemical and agriculture business holdings, which were placed in a trust earlier this year.

Concerns about Babis mainly centre on his strong managerial style and vast business and media influence that would be amplified by him becoming prime minister.

He also faces police charges that he illegally received a 2 million euro EU subsidy when he ran his empire, before entering politics. He has denied wrongdoing, saying the charges were a plot by opponents keen to push him out of politics.

"The more people organise campaigns against him the more it helps him among others," said ANO voter Alena Chlostova.

COALITION BUILDING

Political analysts say the current coalition may be replicated with ANO at the helm, or ANO could turn to centre-right parties. Any deal may run up against demands by potential partners that Babis personally stay out of the cabinet because of the fraud charges against him.

If talks with mainstream parties fail, there is also the possibility ANO may form a cabinet with backing from the Communists and the far-right, anti-EU Freedom and Direct Democracy (SDP) party whose voter support has grown.

Coalition talks are likely to take weeks. President Milos Zeman has said he would allow a month for negotiations before calling a new parliament, the trigger for the current administration to depart.

Zeman, by custom, asks someone to lead talks before appointing a prime minister.

He told online news website parlamentnilisty.cz he would not object to Babis forming a government even while battling police charges. He also said he would have no objections to talks involving SDP or the Communists.

Many voters, though, remain wary of Babis and his pledges to run the state with a businessman's touch.

"His firm belongs to him but the state does not," Milos Ruml, a Prague pensioner, said after voting for the Social Democrats.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Ros Russell/Jeremy Gaunt)