Czech zoo saws off rhino horns to thwart poachers

PRAGUE: A Czech zoo has started sawing off the horns of its 21 rhinos to protect them from poaching after the killing of a rhinoceros in France earlier this month.

The zoo in Dvur Kralove, some 150 kilometres north-east of Prague, keeps 17 black rhinos and four southern white ones, the largest group in Europe.

"The decision to remove rhino horns was not made easily at all," Premysl Rabas, the zoo's head, said in a statement.

"However the risk that the rhinos currently face not only in the wild but even in zoos is too high, and the safety of the animals is our first concern. A dehorned rhino is definitely a better option than a dead rhino."

The first rhino to go under the chainsaw on Monday was Pamir, a southern white rhino male, and others will lose their horns in the near future.

The zoo said the rhinos are anaesthetised but the procedure itself is not painful. The horns gradually grow back.

Global trade in rhino horn is banned by a United Nations convention. But demand for the horn is strong in newly-affluent Asian countries such as Vietnam, where it is prized as an ingredient in traditional medicines, and African authorities have struggled to counter rampant poaching.

Poachers broke into a French zoo on Mar 7 and killed a white rhinoceros for its horn, the first such case in Europe.

Thoiry zoo said in a statement that a kilogramme of rhino horn fetched €51,000 (US$53,900) on the black market in 2015.

On Mar 12 Belgium's Pairi Daiza zoo said that it too will take the same route with its four rhinos.