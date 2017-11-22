Danish divers find arm in search for Kim Wall's remains

STOCKHOLM: Danish police said on Tuesday (Nov 21) divers had recovered an arm in waters off Copenhagen, where the dismembered head, torso and legs of Swedish journalist Kim Wall were found in October.

"We have not yet determined if it is a right or left arm, or to whom the arm belongs. But we are working on the assumption that it is linked to the submarine case," Copenhagen police inspector Jens Moller Jensen said in a statement.

Danish inventor Peter Madsen, 46, in October admitted dismembering the corpse of Swedish journalist Kim Wall.

She vanished after interviewing him on board his homemade submarine on Aug 10, and her body parts were later found in Koge Bay off Copenhagen.

Madsen is suspected of murdering Wall, but he has denied the allegations and said he does not know how she died. He has told police she died below deck while he was up on deck.

Prosecutors have previously said they believe Madsen killed Wall as part of a sexual fantasy, then dismembered her body and threw the parts into the sea.

The arm is to undergo a forensic examination on Wednesday.