Deadly coach crash on northern Italy motorway - fire service

ROME: A coach carrying school students crashed in northern Italy overnight and burst into flames, killing many people, the national fire service said on Saturday.

The website of Corriere della Sera newspaper said seven bodies had been recovered from the wreckage, but added that the death toll could climb, with a number of passengers missing.

Italian media said the bus had been carrying students from Hungary who were aged between 14 and 18, when it was involved in an accident on a motorway near the city of Verona.

The fire service said on Twitter that the bus had burst into flames. "There are many victims," it said.

