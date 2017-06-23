Deadly London tower blaze began in a Hotpoint fridge freezer: Police

LONDON: A fire that engulfed a London tower block killing at least 79 people started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer, London police said on Friday (Jun 23).

Police Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack said the Hotpoint model, FF175BP, was not subject to recall and that the manufacturer was doing further tests.

Police said both the insulation and tiles used in cladding at the Grenfell Tower block failed all post-fire safety checks.



Police said they were considering manslaughter among the possible criminal offences that may have been committed.