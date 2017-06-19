Deadly north London incident near mosque a ‘terrorist attack’: Mayor Khan

LONDON: Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday (Jun 19) described the ramming of a vehicle into pedestrians and worshippers near a north London mosque as a “terrorist attack on innocent people”.

One person died at the scene, with eight more people taken to hospital with injuries after the incident near the Finsbury Park Mosque on Seven Sisters Road.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected. I am grateful to our emergency services, who responded quickly and have been working on the scene throughout the night,” said Khan.

“We don't yet know the full details, but this was clearly a deliberate attack on innocent Londoners, many of whom were finishing prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.”

He added: “While this appears to be an attack on a particular community, like the terrible attacks in Manchester, Westminster and London Bridge it is also an assault on all our shared values of tolerance, freedom and respect.”

Khan also urged Londoners to remain calm and vigilant, saying the London Metropolitan Police has “deployed extra police to reassure communities, especially those observing Ramadan”.



