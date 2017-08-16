Death of baby dolphin triggers outrage in Spain

MADRID: Spanish animal lovers reacted with fury on Wednesday (Aug 16) after a baby dolphin approached a holiday beach, where it died as bathers played with it and took pictures.

According to a series of Facebook posts by local non-governmental organisation Equinac, the female cub lost its mother and became stranded in shallow waters off a beach in Mojacar.

People then pulled the dolphin out from the sea and began touching and patting it before passing the animal around for photos.

Spain’s animal emergency services was alerted to the incident, but the dolphin had died by the time rescuers arrived 15 minutes later. By then, "hundreds" of people were crowding around the animal, Equinac said.

The organisation, which works to protect marine wildlife, said the massive crowd had caused the animal to become "extremely stressed".

It said that cetaceans are very susceptible to stress, and that the "crowding to take pictures and touch them, causes them a very strong shock that greatly accelerates a cardio-respiratory failure, which is what finally happened".

A member of Spanish NGO Equinac carries the body of the baby dolphin. (Photo: Facebook/Equinac)

The NGO added that many children were seen touching the dolphin, resulting in its spiracle being accidentally covered. The spiracle is the blowhole that dolphin's use to breathe.

While Equinac noted that holidaymakers were not responsible for the dolphin’s stranding, it nevertheless called them out for their "selfishness".

"The human being is the most irrational species that exists," read Equinac’s post. "There are many (people who are) incapable of empathy … Many of you, in your selfishness, all want to photograph and poke, even if the animal suffers from stress."

It said that harassing dolphins, which is a protected species, is prohibited by law in Spain and advised members of the public to call Spain’s animal emergency services for such situations in future.