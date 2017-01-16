Death toll from Brazil prison riot tops 30 - source

SAO PAULO: At least 30 inmates were killed in a prison riot in Brazil's northeastern region that broke out late on Saturday, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said.

The person, who requested anonymity because forensic work is under way, said the number of casualties could rise slightly. About a dozen inmates in the Alcaçuz prison located in the state of Rio Grande do Norte have been taken to nearby hospitals, the person said.

