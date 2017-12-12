Death toll from fighting in South Sudan's Great Lakes region rises to 170 - official

JUBA: The death toll from intercommunal fighting between two clans in South Sudan's Great Lakes region last week has reached at least 170, an official said, up from 45, reflecting a new source of violence in a country devastated by a four-year civil war.

"Right now, from both sides, we have 170 plus people who lost their lives. Three hundred forty two houses have been burnt and almost 1,800 people displaced," Dharuai Mabor Teny, a member of parliament from the region, told Reuters.

(Writing by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Peter Graff)