Death toll from Somalia bombings rises to 358

MOGADISHU: The number killed in twin bombings in the Somali capital Mogadishu last weekend has risen to 358, the government said late on Friday.

As well as the confirmed death toll, 228 people were injured in what was the deadliest attack in the country's history, Somalia's news agency quoted the information and internal security ministers as saying.

