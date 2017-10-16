Death toll from Somalia bombings rises to more than 200

MOGADISHU: More than 200 people were killed in near simultaneous bombings in the Somali capital and more than 250 people were injured, officials said on Sunday (Oct 15), marking the most deadly such attack by Somalia's al Shabaab insurgency.

The blast struck on Saturday afternoon at a busy road junction, reducing buildings to heaps of rubble and leaving vehicles in flames.

Officials said it was one of the worst-ever bombings in this war-torn east African country.

"We have confirmed 200 civilians died in yesterday’s blast. We understand the death toll is higher than that. Many people are still missing their relatives," Abdifatah Omar Halane, the spokesman for Mogadishu mayor, told Reuters.

A spokesman for the Aamin Ambulance service said it knew of more than 250 people wounded during the bombings on Saturday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. The Shabaab, a militant group aligned with Al-Qaeda, has carried out dozens of suicide bombings in its bid to overthrow Somalia's internationally-backed government.

Advertisement