Death toll from St Petersburg metro blast rises to 14: Authorities

LONDON: Fourteen people have died as a result of a blast that ripped through a train carriage on the Saint Petersburg metro, Russia's health minister said Tuesday.

"We can state today that 14 people have died," Veronika Skvortsova told journalists, adding that 49 people are still hospitalised after the explosion on Monday afternoon. Anti-terror authorities had earlier reported a death toll of 11.

The explosion was a suspected suicide bombing by a perpetrator with ties to radical Islamists, Russia's Interfax news agency cited a law enforcement source as saying late on Monday.



A spokesman for the Kyrgyz GKNB security service identified the suspect as Akbarzhon Jalilov, born in the city of Osh in 1995, but provided no other details.



Russia has been on particular alert against attacks on its soil in reprisal for its military intervention in Syria, where Moscow's forces have been supporting troops loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The Islamic State group has repeatedly threatened revenge attacks.



If it is confirmed that the bomber was linked to radical Islamists, some sections of Russian society could see it as proof that Moscow's decision to intervene in Syria has made civilians into targets.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility by any parties.



Kyrgyzstan, a former Soviet republic of six million, is a close political ally of Moscow and hosts a Russian military airbase.



Late on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the site of the blast, which made a huge hole in the side of a carriage and blew of the door, with metal wreckage strewn across the platform.



Passengers were seen hammering at the windows of one closed carriage after the train had pulled into the Sennaya Ploshad station at around 2:40 p.m. (1140 GMT).



Russian TV said many had suffered lacerations from glass shards and metal, the force of the explosion amplified by the confines of the carriage and the tunnel.



St Petersburg television showed footage of the corpse of a bearded man they said was the perpetrator. The corpse resembled footage of a man captured on closed circuit television who Russian media said was a suspect.



Officials said they were treating the blast as an act of terrorism, but there was no official confirmation of any link to Islamist radicals.



The blast raised security fears beyond Russian frontiers. France, which has itself suffered a series of attacks, announced additional security measures in Paris.