Death toll in Mexican quake rises to 32

MEXICO CITY: The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck Mexico has risen to 32, the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca said on Friday (Sep 8).

Alejandro Murat told local television that 17 of the deaths were recorded in the southeastern town of Juchitan.

In Juchitan "there are collapsed houses with people inside," Luis Felipe, the federal civil protection coordinator, told Televisa TV.

The neighbouring state of Chiapas reported seven people dead.

Authorities have warned that the death toll could rise in the southern area of Tabasco, where two children were killed.

The quake hit offshore in the Pacific, about 100km from the coastal town of Tonala in far southern Chiapas state, Mexico's seismologic service said.

Location of the M8.0 quake which struck Mexico on Sep 8. (Graphic: USGS)

"It was a major earthquake in scale and magnitude, the strongest in the past 100 years," said President Enrique Pena Nieto.

The US Geological Survey put the magnitude slightly lower, at 8.1. That is the same as a devastating 1985 earthquake in Mexico City that killed more than 10,000 people - the quake-prone country's most destructive ever.

A hotel collapsed and several houses were damaged in Juchitan, in the state of Oaxaca, but no fatalities were reported there.

The president downplayed the tsunami threat, saying it was "not a major risk at this time". But coastal communities were on alert across a warning area that stretched through the Central American countries of Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama and Honduras, all the way down to Ecuador.

"Based on all available data ... widespread hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

"Tsunami waves reaching more than 3m above the tide level are possible along the coasts of Mexico," it said, with lower waves in other countries.

"THE CAR WAS WOBBLING"

The quake shook a large swath of the country and was felt as far north as Mexico City - about 800km from the epicenter - where people ran from their homes as buildings trembled and swayed.

Pena Nieto, who was supervising the emergency response from the National Disaster Prevention Center's headquarter, said 50 million of Mexico's 120 million people felt the quake.

Social media users also put up videos of swaying buildings and landmarks as the quake struck.



This was taken as the 8.4 quake was felt at Plaza las Américas in #Tuxtla Chiapas pic.twitter.com/pR80Dk049A — Leo 🇲🇽 (@TrillSmith) September 8, 2017

It was also felt in much of Guatemala, which borders Chiapas.

Mexican officials ordered schools to remain closed Friday in 10 states, including Mexico City, so officials could inspect for structural damage.

In the capital, people ran out of buildings - many in their pajamas - after hearing earthquake warning sirens go off just before midnight (0500 GMT Friday).

"I was driving when the ground started to shake. The car was wobbling!" said Cristian Rodriguez, a 28-year-old Uber driver in Mexico City.

"We heard an explosion. Apparently it was a transformer. The streetlights started swinging back and forth," said Mayaro Ortega, 31, a resident of the capital's north side who went running from her building.

The quake struck at a depth of 19km, Mexico's seismologic service said.

Since the 1985 earthquake, Mexican authorities have instituted a stricter building code and developed an alert system using sensors placed on the coasts. Mexico sits atop five tectonic plates, whose movement makes it one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world.