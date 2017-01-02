Denmark awaiting extradition order from South Korea for Chung Yoo-ra
COPENHAGEN: Danish authorities are waiting for an extradition request from South Korea for Chung Yoo-ra, the daughter of a woman at the centre of an influence-peddling scandal, they said on Monday.
Three other adults and a child were with Chung Yoo-ra when she was arrested in the Danish city of Aalborg on Sunday after a tip-off from a South Korean journalist.
