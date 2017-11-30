Denmark passes law that could ban Russian pipeline from going through its waters
COPENHAGEN: Denmark passed a law on Thursday that could allow it to ban Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from going through its waters.
The measure allows the government to ban pipeline projects on the grounds of security or foreign policy. Previously, foreign and security policy issues were not valid grounds for regulators to ban pipelines in Danish territorial waters.
