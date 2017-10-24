Despite controversy, Venezuelan opposition governors sworn in
CARACAS: Four of five Venezuelan opposition governors broke with their coalition's official position on Monday to swear themselves in before a pro-government legislative superbody, authorities said.
The Democratic Unity coalition previously said none of its five winning candidates, in a regional election earlier this month where the ruling socialists won a majority, would "kneel" before the Constituent Assembly body.
