Detention of US citizen by North Korea 'concerning' - White House

WASHINGTON: The latest detention of a U.S. citizen by North Korea, the fourth in recent history, is "concerning," a White House spokesman said on Monday

"Obviously, this is concerning. We're well aware of it and we're going to work through the embassy of Sweden ... through our State Department, to seek the release of the individuals there," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters.

Kim Hak Song, who worked for the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, was detained on Saturday on suspicion of "hostile acts" against the state, the North's KCNA news agency said.

