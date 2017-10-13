DHL heir faces more drug trafficking charges in Palau

KOROR, Palau: An heir to the DHL Express empire has been arrested again in Palau for alleged drug trafficking, authorities in the Pacific island nation said Friday (Oct 13).

Larry Hillbroom Jr., a multi-millionaire who holds US and Palauan passports, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly dealing methamphetamine, Justice Minister Raynold Oilouch said.

According to court documents, Hillbroom was charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, an offence which carries a sentence of 25-50 years in Palau.

He was already awaiting trial on a separate drug trafficking charge.

The Supreme Court set bail at $250,000 which had not been posted by Friday, meaning the 32-year-old remains in custody.

Hillbroom is a son of DHL founder Larry Hillblom although their surnames are spelled differently.

He is one of four illegitimate children sired by Hillblom who successfully sued for a slice of the billionaire businessman's fortune after he died in a plane crash in 1995.

Hillbroom's inheritance has been estimated at $100 million, although he said earlier this year that financial mismanagement meant it was now much less.

Normally based in the United States, Hillbroom was visiting Palau last year when he was arrested for allegedly arranging for two women to smuggle methamphetamine from Manila to Palau.

He fled from custody after his arrest but was caught at a resort one night later when police plucked him from the sea as he tried to swim away.

The latest charges relate to two drug purchases allegedly made by an undercover informant at Hillbroom's property in April and May.

His next court mention is scheduled for Oct 27.