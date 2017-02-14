Doctors in private Kenyan hospitals to strike for 48 hours

NAIROBI: Doctors in Kenya's private clinics, hospitals and practices will strike for 48 hours to protest a court's decision to jail union officials over an ongoing strike in public hospitals, the head of the national medical association said on Tuesday.

The strike will start at midnight, said Jacqueline Kitulu, the national chairwoman of the Kenya Medical Association.

Officials from the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists' Union were jailed on Monday for contempt of court after they refused to call off a strike in public hospitals that had entered its third month.

(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Dominic Evans)