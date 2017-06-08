DogsAtPollingStations: A paw-sitive UK election tradition goes on

LONDON: Britons went to the polls on Thursday (Jun 8) in the UK's general election - and in many cases, so did their pets.

The #DogsAtPollingStations trend has been a fixture at recent elections and referendums, with voters showing off on social media pictures of their pooches - and other animals - at polling booths.



Rufus has exercised his democratic right #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/Imudaloe6O — Brighton Runner (@BrightonRunner1) June 8, 2017









This year, a new Twitter emoji - a dog in the colours of the Union Jack - was also added to the popular hashtag.

Ted's voted! Wants longer walks and more treats for the many, not the few. #dogsatpollingstations🐕🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/BXRitatXSp — jrossCMPS (@jenniferhross) June 8, 2017









There were also a few cats sneaking in on the action.

Forget #DogsAtPollingStations, I found this little tiger guarding the ballot box. #CatsAtPollingStations pic.twitter.com/6tDhfBzqIU — Stuart Moffatt (@StuMoff) June 8, 2017





Forget #dogsatpollingstations Every polling station should have a cat 😺 pic.twitter.com/sbX3KXNwvj — Gladstone (@TreasuryMog) June 7, 2017





And at least one rat.





As well as some baby donkeys.





Local animal welfare charity Dogs Trust also teamed up with Twitter to encourage "Paw-ing Stations" to make pets more comfortable at the polling booths.

"This way, voters bringing their dogs along can consider their dog's wellbeing as carefully as their vote," the charity said on its website. It included a list of tips for pet owners planning to bring their dogs with them to vote, including not leaving the dog in the car and making sure water and shade were available.





