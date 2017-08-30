Donald Trump Jr. to testify privately to Senate panel - CNN

World

Donald Trump Jr. to testify privately to Senate panel - CNN

President Donald Trump's oldest son has agreed to testify privately to the Senate Judiciary Committee as it looks into allegations of Russian interference in the U.S. election, CNN reported on Tuesday, weeks after he was invited to testify in public at a hearing in July.

FILE PHOTO - Donald Trump Jr. stands onstage with his father Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump after Trump's debate against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, U.S. on September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's oldest son has agreed to testify privately to the Senate Judiciary Committee as it looks into allegations of Russian interference in the U.S. election, CNN reported on Tuesday, weeks after he was invited to testify in public at a hearing in July.

Spokesmen and spokeswomen for the committee's leaders did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Grant McCool)

Source: Reuters