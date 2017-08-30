Donald Trump Jr. to testify privately to Senate panel - CNN

President Donald Trump's oldest son has agreed to testify privately to the Senate Judiciary Committee as it looks into allegations of Russian interference in the U.S. election, CNN reported on Tuesday, weeks after he was invited to testify in public at a hearing in July.

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's oldest son has agreed to testify privately to the Senate Judiciary Committee as it looks into allegations of Russian interference in the U.S. election, CNN reported on Tuesday, weeks after he was invited to testify in public at a hearing in July.

Spokesmen and spokeswomen for the committee's leaders did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.

