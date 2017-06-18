Dozens killed and wounded in attack on regional Afghanistan police HQ - officials

KABUL: Dozens of people were killed or wounded when as many as five suicide bombers attacked a police headquarters in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, officials said.

The attack, claimed by the Taliban, began at around 6:30 a.m. (0200 GMT) when one bomber detonated a car packed with explosives at the gate of the police headquarters in Gardez city, the capital of Paktia province, said Najib Danish, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry.

Four more attackers stormed the gate after the blast. Danish put the toll at two police killed and five wounded, but doctors at the city hospital said at least five were killed and 30 people wounded, including 20 civilians.

