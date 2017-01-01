Dozens killed, several wounded in Istanbul night club attack: Governor

ISTANBUL: At least 35 people were killed and 40 others wounded after a gunman opened fire at a night club in Istanbul on New Year's eve (Dec 31), the city's governor Vasip Sahin said, branding the incident a "terror attack".

"Unfortunately, at least 35 of our citizens lost their lives. One was a police officer," Sahin told reporters at the scene of elite Reina nightclub on the Bosphorus in the city's European side.

Television footage showed ambulances and police vehicles on the street outside the nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Turkey's largest city.

About 500 to 600 people were in the club at the time. Some revelers had jumped into the water to escape the gunfire and were being rescued by police, NTV said.

Earlier reports from NTV said two attackers were believed to be involved, but the governor said it was the work of a single gunman. A tweet from CNN Turk said the attacker entered the club dressed in a Santa costume and "opened fire randomly". Unverified CCTV footage of the alleged attacker is circulating on Twitter.

CNN Turk said the attacker was still inside an Istanbul nightclub, and police special forces were preparing an operation to enter the building.

NTV said the attacker shot at police officers outside the night club before going inside.

The attack comes less than a month after the twin blasts outside the Istanbul stadium of top Turkish team Besiktas on December 10 killed 44 people claimed by Kurdish militants.

The city suffered multiple terror attacks last year at the hands of Islamic State extremists and Kurdish rebels. Amid fears of another attack in Istanbul, at least 17,000 police officers were deployed in the city for New Year's eve celebrations.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.



