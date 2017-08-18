Dozens of nationalities among Spain attack victims

PARIS: The twin vehicle attacks in Spain that left 14 dead and over 100 more injured in a bustling tourist area of Barcelona and the nearby seaside resort of Cambrils affected people of some three dozen nationalities.

The dead and injured came from countries as varied as France, Venezuela, Australia, Ireland, Peru, Algeria and China.

Dead

UNITED STATES

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said at least one American was killed.

ITALY

Rome said two Italians were among the Barcelona dead.

One was named by computer company Tom's Hardware as its employee Bruno Gulotta, who worked in sales and marketing.

The 35-year-old had been on holiday in Barcelona with his wife and their two young children, the company announced, saying they were in mourning for their "friend and colleague".

Italian media reported that Gulotta had been holding five-year-old son Alessandro's hand just before he was hit by the van. His wife Martina had one-year-old daughter Aria in a baby carrier and managed to pull her son out of the way too.

BELGIUM

A woman from Tongres in eastern Belgium, visiting Barcelona with her family, was killed, the Belgian foreign minister said.

PORTUGAL

A 74-year-old Portuguese woman was among the dead, according to the government.

Wounded

FRANCE

France appears to have the most injured in the attack. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said 28 French nationals had been injured, with eight of them in a serious condition.

GERMANY

Foreign ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said 13 Germans were injured in the Barcelona attack, some of them "fighting for their lives".

He said he could also not rule out that there may be Germans among the dead.

IRELAND

A family of four Irish citizens needed hospital treatment after the attack, Dublin said. The parents were originally from the Philippines, and Manila said its honorary consul in Barcelona had been to check on them.

BRITAIN

British Prime Minister Theresa May said in a televised address that "a number of British nationals were caught up in the attack," but provided no other details on the number of wounded.

She also mentioned that authorities "are urgently looking into reports of a child believed missing, who is a British dual national".

NETHERLANDS

Three Dutch people were wounded, all of whom are out of danger, the government said.

BELGIUM

There are two Belgians among the wounded, one in a serious condition, according to Foreign Minister Didier Reynders.

ROMANIA



Three wounded - two men aged 33 and 42 who are in a stable condition in hospital and another who suffered only minor injuries.



AUSTRALIA



Three wounded, according to the Australian government.



GREECE



Two children wounded along with their mother, who has German nationality. The father was unhurt but is in shock, Greek officials said.



MOROCCO



Three Moroccans were injured including a six-year-old child who is in a "critical condition", the foreign ministry said.



CUBA



Four Cubans were injured in Barcelona, and another lightly hurt in the second attack in the resort town of Cambrils, according to the official Cubadebate website.



REST OF EUROPE



One person each from Hungary, Macedonia, Austria and Turkey was injured.



ASIA



Two Taiwanese people were wounded as well as one person from Hong Kong.



Catalan authorities said people with Spanish, Algerian, Argentinian, Canadian, Chinese, Colombian, Dominican, Ecuadorean, Egyptian, Philippine, Honduran, Kuwaiti, Mauritanian, Pakistani, Peruvian, and Venezuelan nationality were also among the victims.