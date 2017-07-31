Dramatic rescue after more than 100 trapped in cable cars in Germany

COLOGNE: More than 100 people were left hanging on Sunday (Jul 30) in Germany after a cable car came off its cable at one of the pylons.

Thirty-two cars were in operation at the time of the accident on the Koelner Seilbahn (Cologne Cable Car) which runs over the river Rhine.

A gondola of the Cologne cable car, which crosses the Rhine, wedged itself on a ropeway support over the Rhine in Cologne, western Germany, on Jul 30, 2017. (Photo: Marcel Kusch/dpa/AFP)

Firefighters rescue people out of a cable car gondola in Cologne. Germany on Jul 30, 2017. (Photo: Martin Oversohl/dpa via AP)

Emergency services used winches and mobile cranes to rescue people trapped in the cars including young children. Passengers in cars over the river were lowered onto waiting ropes.

A father and his child are abseiled from a gondola over the Rhine in Cologne, western Germany, on Jul 30, 2017. (Photo: Marcel Kusch/dpa/AFP)

Emergency services were able to bring all the passengers to safety. It is not yet known what caused the car to derail.