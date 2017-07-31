Dramatic rescue after more than 100 trapped in cable cars in Germany
COLOGNE: More than 100 people were left hanging on Sunday (Jul 30) in Germany after a cable car came off its cable at one of the pylons.
Thirty-two cars were in operation at the time of the accident on the Koelner Seilbahn (Cologne Cable Car) which runs over the river Rhine.
Emergency services used winches and mobile cranes to rescue people trapped in the cars including young children. Passengers in cars over the river were lowered onto waiting ropes.
Emergency services were able to bring all the passengers to safety. It is not yet known what caused the car to derail.