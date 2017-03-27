Dubai sets record for world's fastest police car

SINGAPORE: In a city renowned for its flashy sports cars, Dubai has set a Guinness World Record for the "fastest police car in service".

The Bugatti Veyron has a top speed of 407kmh, 1,000-horse-power, a 16-cylinder engine and goes from 0 to 97kmh in just 2.5 sec.



The car was acquired by Dubai police in April 2016 for US$1.6 million, according to Guinness World Records.

But it is just one of many other exotic cars in the Dubai police fleet, which also boasts an Aston Martin One-77, Lamborghini Aventador and Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid, according to Gulf News.

These cars allow the city's police force to be more accessible, Dubai police Lt. Saif Sultan Rashed Al Shamsi told Gulf News.

"One of the funny stories we have is that a lot of tourists and people here call the Dubai police ... on [the emergency number] 999 to ask about these cars," Al Shamsi told Gulf News. "They want to know which location they will be in and how they can find them and take pictures with them."

He added that the cars don't engage in high-speed pursuits, but appear for special events or cruise tourist areas to offer a glamorous image of Dubai police.