Dutch detain man suspected of corporate spying for China

AMSTERDAM: Dutch prosecutors said on Friday they have detained a man who works for an unnamed multinational company on suspicion he leaked corporate secrets to a Chinese competitor.

In a statement, the country's national financial crimes prosecutor said the man, identified as a 65-year-old living in the city of Twente, is suspected of having leaked patent and other company secrets.

Investigators said the man was about to travel to China when they detained him, raiding his home and workplace and seizing several digital memory devices.

