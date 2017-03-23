Dutch Green Left to participate in coalition talks - ANP report
The Green Left party of Jesse Klaver, which made huge gains in last week's election in the Netherlands, will participate in exploratory talks on forming a new Dutch government, news agency ANP reported on Thursday.
- Posted 23 Mar 2017 19:10
AMSTERDAM: The Green Left party of Jesse Klaver, which made huge gains in last week's election in the Netherlands, will participate in exploratory talks on forming a new Dutch government, news agency ANP reported on Thursday.
The Greens would help Prime Minister Mark Rutte's liberal VVD party reach a majority of seats in parliament as part of a coalition with the right-of-center Christian Democrats and the progressive Democrats 66.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch, editing by Larry King)
- Reuters