Dutch Green Left to participate in coalition talks - ANP report

AMSTERDAM: The Green Left party of Jesse Klaver, which made huge gains in last week's election in the Netherlands, will participate in exploratory talks on forming a new Dutch government, news agency ANP reported on Thursday.

The Greens would help Prime Minister Mark Rutte's liberal VVD party reach a majority of seats in parliament as part of a coalition with the right-of-center Christian Democrats and the progressive Democrats 66.

