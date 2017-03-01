Dutch nationalist Wilders slips to second in poll ahead of March 15 vote

AMSTERDAM: The Dutch nationalist Party for Freedom of Geert Wilders has slipped to second place in the Peilingwijzer poll of polls with two weeks to go until a parliamentary election.

Wilders was on 15.7 percent, behind the conservative VVD party of Prime Minister Mark Rutte for the first time since November. Rutte's party was on 16.3 percent, the poll aggregator said in an update published on Wednesday.

The Dutch election is the first of three elections in European Union founder members this year, with anti-EU parties in France and Germany also hoping security and immigration worries will help them to electoral gains that could reshape the continent and its politics.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Louise Ireland)